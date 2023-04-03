In Ekiti, governor reveals those to make his cabinet 

Ekiti state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that the people who would make his cabinet are those who are ready to work and sacrifice for the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Political Appointments, urged members of the committee to look for competent hands who were of impeccable character and who are ready to work and also sacrifice for the state.

He said it was imperative to make the would-be appointee know that they were coming in to work and to sacrifice for the progress of the state and not to see political office as an opportunity for self-aggrandisement or self-enrichment or an avenue to lazy around and lord things over the people in their communities.

Instead, he said he needed people who will come in and soak themselves in the work and would be ready to make necessary sacrifice for the progress and prosperity of the state.

The governor at the meeting, recalled that the idea of the committee arose from his promise to the people during the electioneering that the people of the state would have input in the choice of those who would govern them as he believed in government of inclusion.

Describing the effort as a novel initiative of the ruling party in the state, the Governor also added that youth and women should be given adequate consideration.

He congratulated members of the committee, which included, Chief George Akosile (Chairman), a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, APC State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso, Special Adviser Political Matters, Chief Jide Awe; former Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Chief Alaba Bejide; Chief Ronke Okusanya, Chief Bayo Aina and Mr Lekan Ijidale.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

