In Ekiti, truck crushes 2 brothers to death

Two brothers identified as Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi, 25, and Ojo Ayomide, 21, have died after a truck crushed them in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

It was gathered that the deceased who are both students of University of Nigeria, affiliated to College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, were on their way to visit their mother on Friday August 8, 2020 when the tragic incident happened.

“The brothers were on their way to visit their mum who’s based in Akure and stopped by a fuel station and according to eye witnesses as they were coming out of the fuel station, an oncoming truck rammed into them.

The driver of the truck ran away while the victims were both rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead,” a source said.

Neither Police or Federal Road Safety Commission authorities could confirm the incident as at the time of filling this report.

