In face of unprecedented threats, WHO urges health equity 

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates 75th anniversary, it calls for health equity in the face of unprecedented threats.

WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on governments and leaders to take action to protect and invest in health and care workers who are at the forefront of the response to health and climate emergencies.

The WHO will mark its 75th anniversary on Friday along with its 194 member states and other partners, by calling for a renewed drive for health equity.

“75 years ago, in the aftermath of the deadliest and most destructive war in human history, the constitution of the WHO came into force: a treaty between the nations of the world, who recognised that health was not only a fundamental human right, but also fundamental to peace and security.

“Over the past seven and a half decades, there has been extraordinary progress in protecting people from diseases and destruction, including smallpox eradication, reducing the incidence of polio by 99%, saving millions of lives through childhood immunisation, declines in maternal mortality and improving health and well-being for millions more,” he stated.

WHO director-general said, “The history of WHO demonstrates what is possible when nations come together for a common purpose.

“We have much to be proud of, but much work to do to realize our founding vision of the highest attainable standard of health for all people. We continue to face vast inequities in access to health services, major gaps in the world’s defence against health emergencies, and threats from health harming products and the climate crisis. We can only meet these global challenges with global cooperation.”

