In FCT, Police nab 4 illegal racers, impound 21 cars





Following the directive by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Sunday Babaji, on the full enforcement of Prohibition of illegal car races operatives of the Command have attested four suspects, just as 21 cars were impounded.

Blueprint information has it that the suspects were arrested on Sunday at about 7:30am.

The CP Babaji, Thursday, in a press statement by the PPRO for the Command had ordered all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the FCT and their supervisory Area Commanders to ensure the full enforcement of the prohibition of all kinds of car and speed races in their respective Area of Responsibility (AoR).

“The CP gave the enforcement order today, December 23, 2021, following public outcry on the menace of recklessness, risk to lives, damages to personal property and critical national infrastructure and imposed hardship in traffic navigation caused by illegal car racing, acceleration contests, speed competitions or test of physical endurance, amongst others, in the FCT.

“The CP noted that Section 228 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 is clear on the prohibition of any car race, drag race, acceleration contest, test of physical endurance, exhibition of speed, etc.

“Consequently, the CP has warned that any person or group caught organizing or participating in the prohibited car racing event would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“He equally advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to desist from the act of illegal car racing and speed competition, as the practice or involvement is against the law,” the statement read in part.When contacted, the Spokesperson confirmed the number of arrests and cars impounded.

She disclosed that the suspects were arrested around Muhammadu Buhari Way, by Nicon Insurance Area where they had converged for the race.