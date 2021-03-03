In Gombe, Gov Yahaya appoints Sanusi new Mai Tangle

Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Malam Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba as the 16th Mai Tangle.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director Press Affairs to the governor, Samaila Uba Misilli on Wednesday.

The statement said the appointment is based on the powers vested on the governor under the Gombe state Chieftaincy Law, 2020 and based on the recommendation of the kingmakers of the Tangale chiefdom.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, who conveyed the governor’s approval and presented the appointment later to the new Mai Tangle in Poshiya, Billiri, said the appointment of Malam Danladi Maiyamba was informed by his personal qualities and suitability.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the chairperson of Billiri local government council, 9 kingmakers of the Billiri chiefdom, members of the traditional council and other functionaries.

The statement said the presentation of staff of office will be done in due course.

