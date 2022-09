The Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the posting of newly appointed permanent secretaries to various ministries for the discharge of their duties.

A press statement signed and made available to newsmen Thursday by the state’s Head of Service, Bappayo Yahaya through Yakubu Mamman, said the statement indicated the posting of the permanent secretaries.

