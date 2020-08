It was confusion galore at Ikolaba area of Ibadan on Friday evening when gunmen attacked Police Station in the area, killing a Police corporal on duty.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the police station shooting sporadically during which the corporal who was on duty with others were caught unawares.

Sources in the area said it was during the sporadic shooting into the station, that the Police corporal was hit by one of the bullets fired by the gunmen

Oyo state Police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Lawrence Fadeyi, confirmed the gunmen attack on the Ikolaba Police station but as he was yet to get details on the attack.

“Yes, we just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed. We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you, ” he said.