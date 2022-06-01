In Imo, 12 seating lawmakers lose APC tickets, 6 PDP members retain bids

June 1, 2022 Chidiebere Iwuoha News 0

 

Nine out of 21 All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the Imo state House of Assembly have picked the party’s ticket.

Those who got the party’s blessing are  speaker of the House, Kennedy Ibeh of Obowo state  constituency; the deputy  speaker, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu of Nwangele; the majority leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi of Owerri West; Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise; and  Otuibe Samuel of Ahuazu Mbaise.

Others are Hon Johnson Iheonukara, Ideato South;  Chidiebere Ogbunikpa, Okigwe; Chigozie Nwaneri, Oru East; and  Domnic Ezerioha, Oru West.

Those who lost out include former speakers, Chiji Collins of Isiala Mbano, Paul Emeziem of Onuino who were sometimes ago impeached and later pardoned; and Heclus Okoro of Ohaji Egbema.

Three members will be completing their two terms at the end of the current political dispensation and they  are not willing to come back to the House after serving out their terms. They are Uju Onwudiwe, Ngozi Obiefule and Arthur Egwim.

Also in the opposition’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), six members got the party’s ticket. 

They are minority leader,  Anyadike Nwosu of Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency,  Paschal Okolie, Orlu; Philip Ejiogu, Owerri North; Solomon Anukam, Owerri Municipal; Frank Ugboma, Oguta and former deputy speaker Okey Onyekanma, Mbaitolu.