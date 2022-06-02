In Imo, Commissioner opens up on Hope Uzodimma’s health status 



The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Imo state, Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, has dismissed the rumour making the rounds on social media that Governor Hope Uzodimma is down with stroke.

In a press statement issued and made available to Blueprint, Emelumba said the rumour was the handiwork of “descendants of Lucifer who are vainly wishing the governor evil”.

While describing the rumour which suggested that the governor was flown to India as a result of the stroke as “unfounded, wicked, and mindless fabrication of a recorded voice message”, he made it clear that he was hale and hearty.

Emelumba maintained that “Uzodimma is not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke. His Excellency attended a meeting with the president along side other APC governors on Tuesday. As I speak, he has entered another meeting with stakeholders ahead of APC Convention. So, I don’t really know what those concoting this rumour want to achieve.”

The Commissioner warned the purveyors of the rumour to desist forthwith before they suffer unmitigated disaster.

