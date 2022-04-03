In Imo, gunmen raze another council headquarters



It appears there is no hope that the attacks on local government headquarters and security installations in Imo state will come to an end soon as gunmen have continued their onslaughts.

Early morning Sunday, the Orsu local government headquarters was attacked, leaving the Chairman’s office, some other offices and some vehicles completely razed.

On Friday April 1, 2022, the country home of a commissioner in the state, Chief Ford Ozumba, who hails from the same local government area was also razed by gunmen suspected to be the same group of people.

Blueprint reports that the local government area has been a hot bed of insecurity in Imo state, especially Orlu zone since two years now, and since then people from the area have been on the run and the local government staff hardly go to work.

As at the time of filing this report, Imo Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, was yet to react to the latest incident.