In Imo, INEC voids PDP’s ward delegates congress 



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has voided the three-man ward delegates congress of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) conducted on April 30, 2022 in the 305 wards of Imo state.

In an eight page report on the said delegates congress signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Imo state, Prof Francis Ezeonu, and which listed the observation of the Commission in each of the 27 local government areas in the state, the commission said, “Given the above, the PDP Imo state congress will not be said to have substantially complied with relevant laws and guidelines guiding the conduct of ward delegates. While some party officials in some of the local government areas claimed to have done consensus or affirmation or harmonisation, the commission rejected that on the basis that the process adopted by the party violated the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

The report also states, “It is pertinent to state that consensus/affirmation is one of the methods approved for selection of delegates. However, even when parties have agreed to adopt consensus method, proper congresses should have been held to affirm the chosen candidates or delegates in a free, fair and credible process. This was observed in the breach in this instance.”

The report also confirmed that there were no original result sheets brought to the congress venues and also corroborated that the result sheets for Ideato North and Ideato South were missing and were not even among the 25 result sheets deposited with the State Command of the DSS by the PDP.

“In almost all instances, the monitors claimed that no original sheets were brought to the venues. The absence of materials including the sensitive ones(result sheets)as reported by all the electoral officers in all the ward venues where the Congress was to hold cast a lot of doubts on the exercise,” the report stated.

By this development, the PDP can only conduct it’s primary elections in the state for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate with list of statutory delegates as any primary election conducted with list of adhoc delegates is bound to be nullified and the party at the risk of not having any candidates at all in the state.

