In Imo, NALDA farm estate to engage 1000 farmers – Official

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has commissioned Achara-Ubo Emekuku Integrated Farm Estate in Imo state.

This is coming as the executive secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, during the commissioning also disclosed that the Federal Government has approves the rehabilitation of Songhai Farm and the establishment of 3 new cassava processing plant in Imo State.

Prince Ikonne said President Muhammadu Buhari has given the nod for the empowerment of 1000 Imo women in cassava production, 5000 men to benefit from NALDA’s, Central Bank project and N3 million CBN revolving loan to the productive beneficiaries to sustain their farms.

The Achara-Ubo farm which located in Owerri North local government area, sits on 35 hectares of arable land with 6 poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, 3 goat houses with 196 goats and 3 piggeries containing 108 pigs.

It also boasts of 3 solar powered boreholes, access roads and drainage and solar powered street lights on the farm.

Ikonne said the project was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration vision to create jobs for the youth and women to ensure food security.

“Achara-Ubo farm is expected to take in 600 farmers, the processing and packaging section will soon start, which will take in additional 200 people and the crop section will soon start because we have provided the tractors.

Delivering his speech during the launching, Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma said the project will be sustained through local security and several trainings that will put lager number of beneficiaries on the track of sustainable animal husbandry.

“I want to thank NALDA for the wonderful work they are doing”, he said.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries of the project who spoke to journalists at the farm, applauded federal government for resuscitating the moribund farm estate.

They said the training has help them gain first hand knowledge in animal husbandry.

One of the beneficiaries, Agba Kingsley, Head of Goatry Department who left block industry to join the farm said he found farming more lucrative.