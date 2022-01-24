In Imo, Nekede poly unveils first electric car

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo state under the leadership of Engr. Dr. Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa has unveiled an electric car, which uses solar and battery as opposed to fuel, gas and engine.

The car which, was fabricated by Engr. Pius Nwosu under the supervision of the Directorate of Research and Innovation for Development (RID) is coming at a time the world’s attention is shifting from fuel efficient automobiles to electric powered ones.

With this feat, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede has once again proven that it is indeed the number one polytechnic in the country when it comes to technological breakthroughs.

It would be recalled that during the heat of Covid-19 pandemic that ravaged the whole world, the institution came up with the production of hand-washing and sanitising machines operated with the feet to ward off the pandemic.

It also made almost all academic activities in the school online, thus making payment of fees by students, academic work seamlessly online, thereby reducing the work load of students, staff and members of the polytechnic community.

This earned the head of the institution the nickname ‘SMAT Rector’.