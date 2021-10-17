In Imo, Okorocha, Ararume’s groups desert state congress as APC elects new officers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo state chapter Saturday elected it’s state officers, with the camps of former governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Senator Godwin Ifeanyi Araraume conspicuosly absent as was the case in the Ward and LG Congresses of the party earlier conducted.

The exercise which took place at the Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubusi Kanu Square (formerly Heroes’ Square) Owerri, saw the erstwhile Caretaker Committee chairman of the party, Barr. Marcillinus Nlemigbo, dissolving the caretaker committee members.

He thanked party members for the opportunity given to him and his committee members to serve in various capacities.



The Imo state APC Congress Committee Chairman, Godwin Anaegue, disclosed the modalities used in electing officers according to APC Constitution include open ballot and concensus system.



The party eventually chose the consensus system and applied it in all positions, leading to the emergence of former local government chairman of Owerri Municipal Council and General Manager of the state’s Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), Hon MacDonald Ebere.

Others elected alongside the state chairman include a former House of Representatives member, Hon Mathew Omegara, as deputy chairman; Engr. Greg Madu as Secretary; Ikechukwu Umeh as organising secretary; Lady Ifeoma Ndukwu as state woman leader; Captain Duke as state publicity secretary among others.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected state chairman of Imo APC, Hon MacDonald Ebere, thanked party members for finding him worthy, alongside other members of the executive.

He assured that he would be the chairman of everybody and a servant that would champion the speedy growth of the party.

He added, ” I have come as a bridge builder and I promise that there will not be any form of segregation in Imo APC”.

He therefore called for support and good counsel of party members to enable the party emerge victorious in all elective positions ahead of 2023 general elections.