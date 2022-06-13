In Imo, police operatives chase 2 to death



Two young men died, while one was still taking treatment in the hospital after police operatives chased them when they refused to stop for search and shot at their vehicle along World Bank Housing Estate Owerri Sunday night.

Blueprint gathered from an eyewitness that the incident took place very close to Titanic View Hotel and 3rd Roundabout located at the estate.

“The young men refused to cooperate with the operatives when they were ordered for a “stop and search” at a road block and instead, sped off with their vehicle.

“A hot chase by the police men and sporadic shots from their guns caused their SUV Jeep to skid off the road and plunge into a wide gutter on the road, thus killing the two occupants of the vehicle instantly.

“The boys had felt that the operatives were unknown gunmen and decided to evade them because they learnt they were harassing and searching people’s phones and stopping exotic cars too. They were also dressed in a dirty and scary manner,” the eyewitness narrated.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, was yet to react to the incident.

