Operatives of the Imo Police Command have rescued the Traditional Ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom, HRH Eze Damian Nwaigwe, who was kidnapped last Thursday at about 3pm.

According to Imo Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, via a statement, Eze Nwigwe, who was kidnapped in his palace has reunited with his family and subjects.

However, it was not certain whether a ransome was paid before his release was effected or not.