In Imo, Uzodimma assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Governor Hope Uzodimma pf Imo state Monday assigned portfolios to 18 new commissioners, weeks after their successful screening by Imo lawmakers.

The new commissioners are: Prof. EJC Duru – Environment;

Dr Prosper Ohayagha Success Obinna,Health; Prof. Sylverster Ifunanya Okorondu, Education;Dr. Anthony Christian Mgbeahuruike,Livestock; Kezie Ogaziechi,Land Survey;

Rex Anunobi, Transport; Dr. Love Ineh, Housing;

Mrs. Ruby Emele, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs,

Simon Ebegbulem, Commerce & Industry and Dr. Okey Anukwuem, Special Duties.

Others are: Chief Ford Ozumba, Labour and Productivity; Lady Ann Dozie, Power/Water Resources; Goodluck Opiah, Petroluem, Stanley C Obidiegwu, Special Projects, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, Homeland Security / Vigilante Affairs, Dr. Elias Emedom, Mines and Solid Minerals, Dr. Berth Okorochukwu, Agriculture and Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim, Humanitarian Affairs.