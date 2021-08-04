In Imo, Uzodimma assures FUTO on land recovery

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, Wednesday, has assured the management of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) that the portions of land being encroached upon by some host communities will be recovered by his government.

Uzodinma, who made history as the first governor to visit the institution and sit at the Senate Chambers to discuss the school’s challenges, said he did not come to adjudicate on land matters between FUTO and the affected host communities but to ensure that they had unchallenged access to the encroached areas and seize the opportunity to congratulate the new management.

He said when they heard that a Medical School had been approved by the Federal Government they were very vigilant because he was one of those that worked hard to ensure that it became a reality.

“We want FUTO to be a complete institution with a Medical School and Teaching Hospital established within the premises and not elsewhere,” he maintained.

Uzodimma made it clear that all lands belonged to government, according to the Land Use Act, and insisted that since other governors before him had protected FUTO lands, he would do everything to protect them, adding that the map containing the areas acquired as FUTO lands and the survey plan were all with him.

The governor further informed FUTO management that he came with bulldozers if there was anywhere the management would want them bulldozed to ensure full recovery of their lands to ensure there are no encumbrances and assist management to protect the school.

Earlier, while welcoming the governor to FUTO, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nnenna Oti had informed him that FUTO was both national and global brand, with their products scattered all over the place.

She also informed him that FUTO recently won all their court cases against the host communities encroaching on their lands and that they had their Certificates of Occupancy and other documents on the acquired areas but that what they needed was an atmosphere of peace and development in the university community.

Prof Oti, while commending him for being the first governor to visit the school, pledged to give him the needed support to succeed.