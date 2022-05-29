In Jigawa, dep gov emerges APC guber candidate 

The incumbent deputy governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Umar Namadi, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial flag bearer.

He scored 1,220 votes during the just concluded governorship primary election held in Dutse, the state Capital.

Other contestants who participated in the election include: Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, Jigawa central senatorial district who polled 100 votes, Senator Ibrahin Hassan Hadejia, Jigawa scored 58 votes while Farouk Adamu Aliyu polled 13 votes, while Alhaji Aminu Kani polled 16 votes while the immediate past state Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Sani Hussaini Garun Gabas [ (GBS) who scored 50 votes respectively.

The chairman of the election committee, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim, thanked the delegates and other stakeholders for peaceful and successful election.

In his acceptance speech, the deputy governor expresses his appreciation to the delegates who found him worthy and elected him as the candidate of their great party and pledged that he will let them down.

