In Jos, Lalong relaxes 24-hour curfew

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has relaxed the 24-hour imposed on Jos North local government area, following last Tuesday’s killings at Yelwan Zangam village.

He said in a statewide broadcast aired on state own radio Plateau, that the the 24-hour curfew is now relaxed from 6am to 6pm effective Monday.

“After my visit to Yelwa Zangam village, I took a tour of the Jos metropolis to see things for myself.

“I also engaged the security agencies to review the general security situation in the three local government areas where the curfew was imposed, as well as other parts of the state.

“The curfew in Jos North is to be relaxed. Beginning from Monday August 30, 2021, the curfew shall be enforced from 6pm to 6am until further notice.

“The curfew in Jos South and Bassa is to also be further relaxed. As from Monday August 30, 2021, the curfew shall be enforced between 10pm to 6am until further notice.

“The ban on tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and hawkers remains in force within Jos/Bukuru metropolis,” he said.

Governor Lalong then commiserated with the entire citizens of the State over the sad developments.

“I particularly extend my deep condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones, as well as those who sustained injuries and lost properties during the carnage.

“I have directed that government pays the medical bills of those who are receiving treatment in various health facilities,” he said.