In Jos, Osinbajo extols late Capt. Din

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a man who stood for justice, fairness and equity in all his dealings.

Osinbajo spoke at the funeral service for the late Capt. Din held at the COCIN Headquarters in Jos, Plateau state capital on Saturday.

The Vice President recalled that late captain Din, was a very disciplined man who opposed and fought injustice in any form to the extent that he became familiar with legal jargons, though not a lawyer by training.

This was contained in a statement by Lalong’s spokesman Dr Makut Macham.

According to Osinbajo, late Din’s action reinforced his belief in democracy and the rule of law which promoted the recourse to civil channels in resolving conflicts rather than people taking the laws into their hands.

“The deceased was very hardworking, industrious and generous as he built bridges across the nation, holding on to long relationships with friends of many years including President Muhammadu Buhari,” the VP said.

Governor Simon Lalong in a remark described the late elder statesman as a man of integrity who worked for the peace and political stability of Plateau state and Nigeria at large.