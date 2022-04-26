In Kaduna, bandits kill APC ward chairman, steal 8 bikes, several cattle





Bandits on Monday night stormed a community killing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of Aribi Ward, Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state, Mr Iliya Auta, and injured one person with him.

The bandits also shot to death a farmer simply called Tanko in Kuchi village and injured another person, while they made away with eight motorcycles and several cattle after attacking various communities in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state.

Though, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, and Kaduna state government have yet to confirm the incident, a competent source from the community, who does not want his name mentioned, said the APC Chairman was killed on his farm while another person with him was shot and is receiving treatment at an hospital in Kagarko town.

According to the source, Iliya was not the target of the bandits who were apparently on a mission when they saw him on his farm making a call beside his car, a move they mistook that he was calling to report their presence, hence he was shot to death as a result.

The source said, “the APC Ward Chairman went to his farm and after close of work on his farm, he was about going back home but his car developed an electrical fault and he was trying to call an electrician to help come and fix it not knowing that the bandits were behind him.

“The bandits thought he was calling the villagers to report their presence, that was how they shot him and he died instantly and the other person with him also sustained bullet shot and recieving treatment at Kagarko hospital now.

“One other person by name Tanko was killed in another village called Kuchi and another person sustained injury and in critical condition in the hospital. The bandits also made away with eight motorcycles and several cattle but to the best of my knowledge, there was no kidnap of persons.”

Another source however said unconfirmed number of persons were abducted after the attacks that took place on Monday night within and around communities in Kagarko local government area.

