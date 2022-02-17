In Kaduna, Chief Imam dies at 130

The Chief Imam of Jama’a Emirate in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Sheik Adam Tahir is dead.

The cleric died at the age of 130.

Information made available to Blueprint stated that the Imam died in Kaduna Wednesday evening after a brief illness.

Speaking to newsmen after the burial of the cleric at the Kafanchan Muslim burial ground Thursday, the Deputy Chief Imam Jama’a Emirate, Alhaji Muhammad D. Kassim, said the chief Imam who spent more than 35 years leading the prayers in the Kafanchan Central Mosque, was pious, devoted and a role model.

Among the thousands of Muslim faithful, who attended the burial of the late Chief Imam was the chairman of Jama’a local government area, Hon Yunana Markus Barde, and the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu.

In his condolence message, the Emir of Jama’a His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu, described the passing of the late cleric as a great loss to the people of the emirate and the entire people of Southern Kaduna.

The condolence message signed by the traditional council secretary, Alhaji Yakubu Isa Dokajen Jama’a, expressed shock over the demise of the Chief Imam and one of the kingmakers in the emirate, and prayed for the deceased’s soul.

Ibrahim Adam Tahir, one of the sons of the late Imam told Blueprint that their late father had 50 children; 26 of them surviving; 290 grandchildren and over 200 great-grandchildren.