In Kaduna, CP hands 23 policemen N37.28m life, accident insurance cheques

Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi on Wednesday presented N37.28 million cheque to 19 beneficiaries of group life assurance and four beneficiaries of group personal accident insurance scheme.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna state Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, said the presentation, which was on behalf of the Inspector General of Police saw the benefitting officers in jubilation.

According to Jalige, “today 16th February, 2022, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Mudassiru Abdullahi had on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba presented cheques worth N37,28 million to 19 beneficiaries of Group Life Assurance and four Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme.

“The brief ceremony took place at the state headquarters conference hall Bida Road Kaduna which has in attendance the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command and top members of his management team as well as the beneficiaries.

“The CP charged the beneficiaries and other officers to see the gesture as a call to rededicate themselves to service of the nation as the IGP is assuring them of proper welfare packages at all time both within and out of service which is one of his administrative cardinal principle.

“The jubilant beneficiaries cannot hide their pleasure in appreciation of the gesture offered to them by the IGP and pray that God in his infinite mercy continue to guide him in discharging the responsibility bestowed on him and drive the repositioning of the Police for better performance of its statutory responsibilities.”