In Kaduna, El-Rufai bans religious protests, reveals what will happen to violators 

Kaduna state government on Saturday placed indefinite ban on religious protests across the state, while warning that violators will be prosecuted accordingly.

This follows the killing and burning of a lady in Sokoto state by irate youth for allegedly making a blasphemous statement against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

According to a statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday and made available to Blueprint, the decision was in consultation with security agents and chiefs in the state.

“The Kaduna state government, in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna state Security Council, has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity throughout the state with immediate effect. This prohibition becomes imperative in view of moves by some unpatriotic elements to organise series of for-and-against protests related to a security development in one of the Northern Nigerian states.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai who has been briefed of the development, has charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the state.

“The governor also charged religious leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers throughout the state to complement the efforts of government and security agencies towards the maintenance of peace and stability.

“Security agencies have thus resolved that any attempt by individuals or groups to disrupt the peace and stability of the state, by way of religious protests, will not be condoned. Such protests will be promptly halted, and conveners prosecuted.

“Citizens are implored to remain calm as they go about their lawful pursuits, and to immediately report any such activity or security concern to the Kaduna state security operations room, on 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

