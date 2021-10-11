In Kaduna, El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet, redeploys 8 commissioners

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state on Monday reshuffled the state cabinet, redeploying eight of the 14 commissioners, while assigning new portfolios to some senior officials of the state government.

The governor said, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye that the reshuffle is designed to help harness fresh energy for the government’s final lap, bring new insights and enable the commissioners to have more rounded experience of government.

He said, “There were no changes in the ministries of Finance, Justice, Health, Housing and Urban Development, Internal Security and Home Affairs and Human Services and Social Development. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the Chief of Staff, returns to the Planning and Budget Commission, the responsibility he held with distinction during el-Rufai’s first term.

“It is the second time that a chief of staff to the governor is being reassigned as Commissioner. In 2019, Muhammad Bashir Saidu, then Chief of Staff, was redeployed to the Ministry of Finance. The new portfolios for the commissioners being reassigned are: Environment, Ja’afaru Sani; Public Works and Infrastructure, Thomas Gyang; Education, Halima Lawal; Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini.”

Other redeployed commissioners include; “Local Government, Shehu Usman Muhammad; Planning & Budget Commission, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi; Business, Innovation and Technology, Kabir Mato; Sports Development, Idris Nyam.

“Following the passage of the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria as organic cities, Malam Nasir el-Rufai has nominated the following cabinet-rank administrators: Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa; Kaduna Capital Territory, Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Phoebe Sukai Yayi.

“Governor el-Rufai also approved the deployment of the following officials: Umma Aboki, Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission; Murtala Dabo Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission; Abubakar Hassan, DG, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority; Tamar Nandul, MD, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company.

“Khalil Nur Khalil, ES Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA); Maimunatu Abubakar GM, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA). Amina Ladan will oversee the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) following the redeployment of Engr. Muhammad Lawal Magaji to the Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure.”