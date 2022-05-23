In Kaduna, firm bags NUJ award of excellence

Top indigenous construction company, Farmtrac Nig Ltd has received an award of excellence from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna state council.

The award, according to NUJ, is to honour the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Farmtrac, Engr. Sadiq Abubakar, for the top quality roads, bridges and other construction works executed by the top indigenous firm across Kaduna state and beyond and timely delivery of its jobs.

The NUJ Council said Farmtrac was noted for doing its job with love of the people by ensuring that it eases their suffering before, during and after the project, even going outside the scope of the job to add a culvert or a drainage that would enable a new road last longer and give the people more satisfaction.

Speaking after receiving the award at the NUJ Kaduna state secretariat at the weekend, Farmtrac Project Coordinator, Engr. Marcus Saleh, who represented Engr. Abubakar, said the award will spur the company to continue to deliver top quality jobs on time, while putting the people first.

“We feel honoured to receive this NUJ award of excellence. We appreciate our leader, Engr. Sadiq Abubakar for his vision and wisdom in directing the affairs of the company successfully. A lot of people have been taken aback by our ability as an indigenous construction company, who came from behind as underdogs and is doing very well in the construction industry.

“Our MD has a vision being a mechanical engineer for Farmtrac to have brand new equipment that would enable the company execute its jobs on time and give quality performance, 95% of our equipment are brand new. New equipment is one of the sectors that controls the construction industry. If we have brand new equipment we have 99.9% assurance of delivering quality jobs.

“Anything that you are doing that humanity is not part of it you are not doing the right thing. In the construction industry, you destroy first before you rearrange and build. The people of Kaduna state are feeling our impact in this way and whatever we can do to ease their stress in the course of our construction, we will certainly do. We also want to give them value for the money spent on the project.

“We thank God and Kaduna state government for believing in the indigenous firms. Lots of people didn’t believe in us but the Kaduna state government did. Right now we have 15 roads that are almost completed, because of that and our performance, we have 28km road in Rano and Bunkure local governments in Kano state under African Development Bank. World Bank also saw the need to award Farmtrac a structural work under Farmers Management Center in Kano,” he said.

