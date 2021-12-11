In Kaduna north, Senator Kwari empowers small-scale business owners

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has today flagged off an empowerment scheme for small-scale businesses in his district.

Held across the eight local government areas in Kaduna North Senatorial District, the programme saw each of the beneficiaries doing small scale businesses being given N10,000 each.

The programme, in collaboration with the National Directorate for Employment (NDE), has beneficiaries drawn from variety of businesses, namely, making bean cake (kosai), waina, butchers, tea sellers and tailors.

Senator Kwari further reassured his constituents of his plans to empower more, especially women, youths and the vulnerable.

A cross section of the beneficiaries commended the senator for the gesture, while promising to judiciously utilise the funds.

The first batch of local governments in the programme include Sabon Gari, Zaria, Soba, Makarfi and Kuda. The second batch were Lere, Ikara and Kubau local governments.

Only recently the senator empowered 87 constituency sports teams as a step towards encouraging creativity for self-reliance and societal development.