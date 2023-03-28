In Kaduna, NUJ clears air on Uba Sani’s advisory to Journalists 

The Kaduna State Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has clarified allegations by Hassan Ibrahim Wuyo, a Vanguard newspaper reporter, that the Kaduna State Governor-Elect, Uba Sani, had threatened him, saying it is untrue.

A statement by the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State Council, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, said Hassan Wuyo only misinterpreted a simple advice to all journalists by Uba Sani.

“Senator Uba Sani only offered an advisory to journalists in general, to verify their reports before going to press, while reminding us of the volatile nature of Kaduna state and the need for us as journalists to sustain the fragile peace, rather than set the state on fire through our reportage. This is what I believe Malam Hassan misinterpreted to mean personal attack or threat on his person,” Alabelewe said.

Alabelewe said he had responsibility to set the record straight first as chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel and second as one of the many journalists who witnessed what transpired between the governor-elect and journalists on Sunday, 26th March, 2023, at the APC Campaign office along Isa Kaita Road, Kaduna.

“Journalists from both print and electronic media were invited to cover the meeting of the governor-elect with 10 political parties and their candidates, as well as, Progressive Pastors Forum, who were on a congratulatory and solidarity visit to Senator Uba Sani. The governor-elect then thought it wise to fraternise with the journalists.

“During the off-record session with Senator Uba Sani, all the journalists present introduced themselves, and just like he acknowledged the presence of almost every journalist, when it was the turn of Malam Ibrahim Hassan, the Senator interjected by saying that, there is a report he read on Vanguard newspaper recently that he didn’t like. And when Hassan probed to know the particular report, the governor-elect could not recall,” he said.

Alabelewe said as chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, he also made remarks at the meeting where he assured the governor-elect of the readiness of the press to be professional in the discharge of its duties while covering Kaduna state under his administration.

“Let me put it on record that, I am not speaking for the government or the governor-elect, but, I wrote this piece to correct the negative impression that Malam Hassan Ibrahim’s petition may have created, after consulting with almost all the journalists present at the event.

“The colleagues at the event include; Chimezie Enyiocha of Channels Television, Mohammed Sabiu of Nigerian Tribune, AbdulRaheen Aodu of Blueprint, Luper Asom of TVC, Muhammad Ibrahim of Daily Trust, Aminu Dalhat of FRCN, Hussaina Yakubu of NAN, Noah Ebije of The Sun, Benwet Owede of Arise TV, Umar Ajingi of NTA and Haruna Nasarawa of Vision FM, Olu Ajayi of Vanguard and Godwin Isenyo of The Punch, among others.

“All the above named members were of the understanding that Malam Hassan Ibrahim must have misinterpreted the advisory by Malam Uba Sani to raise the alleged threat alarm,” Alabelewe said.

The statement was copied to Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State and the President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja.

