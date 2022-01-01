In Kaduna, Police arrest 2 suspected bandits, rescue 9 victims

Kaduna state Police Command on Friday arrested two suspected bandits and killed one during an operation in which nine kidnap victims were rescued in Sabon Birni, Igabi local government area of the state.

The operation, which was carried out in conjunction with the Force Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, according to the Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige, was based on intelligence report that the victims were held hostage in the notorious bandits’ camp belonging to one Isiya.

“On the 31st December, 2021 at about 0200hrs the operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command in collaboration with the Force Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad of the Force Headquarters, Abuja and some local vigilantes stormed a notorious bandits’ camp belonging to one Isiya located in the forest of Sabon Birni village, Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

“This is in response to a gathered intelligence that some victims were held hostage for ransom in the said forest,” Jalige said.

“The mission was cautiously and successfully executed which resulted in one bandit neutralised, while many others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds. However two suspects namely; Rabe Baushe ‘M’ and Badamasi Usman ‘M’ were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

“Meanwhile nine victims were equally rescued in the operation, they are; Bashir Hussain ‘M’ 40yrs, Abdullahi Adamu ‘M’ 40yrs, Lawal Habib ‘M’ 17yrs, Umar Yahuza ‘M’ 31yrs, Joseph Samuel ‘M’ 43yrs, Nazifi Sani ‘M’ 20yrs, Mohammed Shuaibu ‘M’ 40yrs, Zainab Bashir ‘F’ 22yrs, Alheri Ibrahim ‘M’ 40yrs, all of different addresses within the state.

“Eight among the victims have since reunited with the families after undergoing a medical checkup at the Police medical facility and were profiled. A certain Bashir Hussain is rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna having sustained a bullet injury.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Mudassiru Abdullahi psc applauded the commitment and doggedness of the officers and tasked them to sustain the tempo so as to usher in the year 2022 on high note.

“He further call on the general public to as usual and always support the efforts of security agencies in tackling the menace of armed banditry and other violent crimes in the state,” Jalige added.