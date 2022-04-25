In Kaduna, Police arrest “6 oil thieves’



Kaduna state police command has arrested six people suspected to have stolen a petrol tanker loaded with 40,000 litres of petrol in Isah U-turn near Jere, Kagarko local government area of the state.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, who disclosed this on Monday said the tanker has been recovered with the fuel, adding that efforts are on to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate.

“On the 19th April, 2022 at about 1000hrs the Kaduna Police Command received a complaint through the Area Commander Jere Area Office that the complainant, one Bakura Bukar ‘M’ of Mararaban Jos, Kaduna on the 16th April, 2022 entrusted his truck with Reg.No BAM 02 XA loaded with 40,000 litres of PMS valued at N6 million, 208 thousand to his driver for onward delivery from Lagos to Kaduna.

“On the 18th April, 2022 at about 2300hrs at Issah U-turn along Abuja – Kaduna road, the driver had a flat tyre and have to pull off the road in order to replace the deflated tyre. Three unknown persons came in a sedan car and attacked him and his motor boy. They took them to a nearby bush and tied them.

“The victims later struggled and free themselves and returned to the road and discovered that the truck load of PMS have been taken away to an unknown destination, hence the report.

“With the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command ordered for a full scale investigation into the matter as detectives were immediately detailed and swung into action with a view to apprehending the culprits. The team acted on intelligence and succeeded in arresting three suspects namely; Habibu Mohammed, Halilu Mohammed and Isa Mohammed in connection with the offences.

“Further investigation revealed that two filling stations were used in disposing the stolen products. The operators of the said filling stations who are strong collaborators of the crime were equally apprehended namely; Isa Yusuf, Surajo Lawal and Stephen Habila.

“The operatives pushed the process of investigation further and also recovered the operational vehicle of the criminals, one Jack knife and the stolen fuel truck as well as the PMS product.

“Meanwhile, the suspects have since confessed to be a syndicate who are notorious for such act and are currently assisting the process of investigation. They will all be charged to court on completion of same. However a deliberate effort by the Command is geared towards apprehending all the remaining syndicate members as well as their collaborators if any in order to prevent future occurrence.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku is calling on the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTD) to take advantage of the Command’s designated emergency contacts to report any breakdown of a tanker along the road so that a nearby Police formation will be contacted for security coverage through the period of repair,” Jalige said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

