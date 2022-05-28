In Kaduna, Police kill suspected bandit, arrest 6 others

Kaduna state police command has killed a suspected bandit and arrested six other suspect, while recovering one AK-47 rifle, 130 cattle and 80 sheep.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, told journalists on Friday that the six suspects arrested are being investigated and would soon be arraigned at competent court of law.

“The Kaduna Police Command has on 23rd May, 2022 acted on reliable information that some suspected cattle rustlers were sighted when some of them entered Unguwan Haske village of Kauru LGA and made suspicious purchases of airtime as well as some consumables at about 2210hrs.

“This prompted the Command to immediately activate intelligence and deployed operatives alongside local volunteers to the location.

“The rustlers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them and the operatives responded with commensurate fire that resulted in one bandit neutralised while six others were successfully apprehended.

“An AK47 rifle loaded with one round of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition, 130 heads of cows as well as 80 sheep were recovered. The operation was a success as there was no casualty of any kind on the side of the friendly forces.

“The suspects are presently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court on completion while concerted efforts are being intensified to locate and identify the rightful owners of the rustled cattle.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Yekini A. Ayoku commended the gallantry and precision exhibited by the officers and tasked them to keep the flag flying in the area of crime fighting and prevention.

“He also appreciated the community efforts in providing timely and potent information which is the tool required in nipping crimes in the bud,” ASP Jalige said.

