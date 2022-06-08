In Kaduna, Police repel bandits’ attack, rescue 3 victims, recover 8 motorcycles 



Operatives of the Police and the Nigerian Army in a joint operation repelled an attack by terrorists at Sabon Sara village on Tuesday and rescued a Chinese and two Nigerians, while recovering eight motorcycles.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement said the joint operatives engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle before repelling them and thwarting their efforts of crossing the Kaduna – Abuja highway to carry out more dastardly acts.

“The reinvigorated synergy between the security forces in Kaduna state has recorded another success on 7th June 2022 at about 0753hrs as the Joint Police/Military team of Operation Puff Adder and Operation Thunder Strike intercepted a group of armed bandits while on their odious mission at Sabon Sara village attempting to gain access to the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

“The operatives observed the suspicious movement of armed bandits and courageously took the battle to them where severe exchange of fire ensued as the bandits scampered for safety and that resulted in the rescue of a kidnapped Chinese expatriate and two others, abandoning eight of their operational motorcycles.

“The victims have been conveyed to a hospital for medical attention while recovered exhibits are being analyzed. Investigation is in progress, while efforts are on with a view to arresting the injured bandits.

“In view of the above success, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Yekini.A Ayoku applauded the renewed commitment and synergy between the Police and other sister security agencies and encouraged officers at all level to sustain same for the interest of public safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The Command is equally calling on the nearby communities and beyond to report any person seen nursing a suspected gun injury to the nearest security formation as quick action will be taken,” ASP Jalige added.

