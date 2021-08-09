In Kaduna, Reps member declares for senate, promises quality representation

Member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Honourable Nicholas Garba Sarkin Noma has declared his intention to contest for the senatorial position to represent Southern Kaduna Senatorial District come 2023.

Addressing party executives, supporters and members of his constituency who thronged the party secretariat at Kafanchan Jema’a local government area, during the week, Garba assured the people of the local government that he would use his wealth of experience in the National Assembly to fast-track speedy quality delivery services geared towards bringing meaningful development to the people of the Senatorial District.

Garba said over the years, Jema’a as a local government, has contributed in no small measure in ensuring that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) survived and won elections against all odds.

He reminded the members that candidates from Jema’a indicated interest to vie for the senatorial position in 1999 but after due consultations, were asked to support Senator Aziz and since then the local government has been supporting other areas anytime the need arises.

Garba added that when given the opportunity he will further build on the efforts of his predecessors, especially on the security network, provision of social amenities, rural development, provision of job opportunities to the teeming youths, ensuring quality healthcare delivery, scholarship support to students among others.

In their separate speeches, Hon Edward Masha, chairman, PDP stakeholders , Jema’a local government, Hon Mikaiah Tokwak, Hon Ado Dogo, Comrade Danladi Boyis and Hon Peter Danjuma Averik among others appreciated the boldness , confidence and giant steps the Honourable member has taken.

While assuring him that all hands would be on deck to ensure the project succeeds. They appealed to all party members to throw their weight on the project to ensure success at the end.

They noted that if Jema’a LG got it wrong this time around, it may take the area longer time to enjoy the position.

They also called on the party at all levels to reward the efforts of the local government in keeping, supporting and working faithfully for her since 1999, noting that the Local government will be encouraged, if they are supported this time around owing to the fact the reward for good work is more work.

They stakeholders also suggested that the party at all levels should develop a template on this position and other positions so that, no area over dominates the other.

They also added that every segment of the party was important and should be given fair opportunities to all positions.

In a keen address, the PDP chairman of Jema’a LG, Mr. Nathaniel Bawa on behalf of the party assured Garba Sarkin Noma that he and his team would do everything possible to galvanise and mobilise votes and support for him, having supported and represented them and the party over the years successfully.

He applauded the member for making them proud in the last 10 years, noting that apart from the rural development he brought to the Federal Constituency, over a hundred people are in his pay roll, this singular act is one of the reason why some members are still in the party.

The PDP chairman urged Garba to go and scout for votes in other local governments not Jema’a as they would give him hundred percent support.

The occasion was well attended by almost all stakeholders and party faithfuls.