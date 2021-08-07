In Kaduna, troops foil 2 kidnap attempts, rescue 6

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued five occupants of a commercial vehicle along Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road.

They also rescued a motorist from suspected kidnappers along Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road.

The troops foiled both kidnap attempts along the two roads in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, according to a statement signed by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan in the statement said, “troops of Operation Safe Haven have reported to the Kaduna state government that two kidnap attempts were foiled at different locations within Jema’a local government area, resulting in the rescue of six citizens.

“According to the reports, an incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road, where bandits attempted to abduct the occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.

“The troops responded to a distress call and on arriving the scene, recovered five abducted passengers after a search-and-rescue exercise. The five rescued are listed as: Bilkisu Umar, Maryam Usman, Abdulsalam Mohammad, Adamu Abdullahi, Nafisa Abdulmumini (who was with her infant son).

“In another incident, the troops rescued one David Danladi along the Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road, Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits. He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The Kaduna state government commended the troops for their efforts in thwarting the kidnappings, and praised their promptness in responding to the incidences, leading to the rescues.”

Meanwhile, Kaduna state government has renewed appeals to citizens to end deadly cycles of violence, following reports from security agencies that five people were killed in a series attacks within Zangon Kataf local government area, according to Aruwan.

“According to the reports, a 10-year-old herder was killed by unidentified persons around Madauchi Forest, Zangon Kataf LGA. The boy (identified as the son of one Alhaji Dare Mato) was attacked while herding cattle. The corpse of the young herder was recovered and buried.

“An attack was also reported in Kurmin Masara along Bakin Kogi in Atyap Chiefdom. One resident, Philip Magu was killed during the attack, before the assailants were repelled by a combined team of Operation Safe Haven and Police Special Tactical Squad.

“Gunmen attacked the Jankasa general area around the Zangon Kataf/Kaura LGA boundaries. Troops also repelled the assailants, but one resident (identified simply as Haruna) was shot dead in his farm by the fleeing miscreants

“The troops also repelled an attack in Ungwan Rana in Zonzon District, after a fierce exchange of fire with bandits. One resident, Bitrus Kauna, sustained serious gunshot wounds during the attack and eventually died in hospital. One Samson Sunday was killed by unidentified persons on his farm in Ungwan Gaiya.

“Following the disturbing cycle of violence, the Kaduna state government has appealed to all residents to embrace recourse to the law, and break the brutal cycle of killing and reprisal, to adequately support government’s peace-building efforts in the area,” Aruwan added.