In Kaduna, troops kill bandits’ leader, others

Security agencies have killed a deadly bandits leader, Rufai Maikaji, who commanded over 100 fighter terrorists in killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling missions across many Giwa, Igabi and Chikun communities in Kaduna state.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said Rufai Maikaji and dozens of his fighters were killed late February during an air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.



“After painstaking checks with security agencies, and careful exploitation of numerous human intelligence sources, the Kaduna state government can authoritatively confirm that one ‘Rufai Maikaji’ a deadly bandit who commanded over a hundred fighters has been neutralized.



“Rufai Maikaji and dozens of his fighters were neutralized during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The aerial missions in which Rufai Maikaji and his gang were neutralized were conducted in late February when he (Rufai Maikaji) and the bandits under his command, on sighting ground troops, escaped from Anaba village of Igabi LGA where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.

“The prompt response by the air platforms ended the reign of terror maintained by Rufai Maikaji and his bloodsucking accomplices.



“From further checks, ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his group were confirmed to be responsible for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

*Rufai Maikaji is said to have begun his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA. From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry.



“The Kaduna state government, military, police, DSS and all agencies have assured residents of the communities that suffered the brutality of Rufai Maikaji that aggressive pursuit of other accomplices who escaped the onslaught is in full swing, and they will be caught sooner rather than later.

“In his response, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the military for taking down the bandit leader and his accomplices. The Governor further assured them of the firm commitment of the government and people of Kaduna state in the ongoing operations against the bandits throughout the state,” he said.

