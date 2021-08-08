In Kaduna, Troops neutralises 4 notorious bandits, others



Military troops of Nigerian Army and Air Force jet fighters in joint ground and aerial battle have killed four notorious bandits and several others in Maikwandaraso valley in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said the attack was part of ongoing military operations against bandits in the state and the Northwest.



“Following the ongoing military operations against armed bandits, and painstaking human intelligence checks, it has been confirmed that four notorious bandits were neutralised in a valley popularly known as ‘Maikwandaraso’ in Igabi local government area.

“According to the reports, the four identified bandits were neutralized via air interdictions when the military engaged the bandits at the location, as part of combined ground and air assaults on identified bandit enclaves.



“The bandits neutralised were identified as follows: Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala. Several other bandits were eliminated in the same cycle of air interdictions and ground offensives.

“Maikwandaraso is close to Karshi village, and shares boundaries with the infamous Kawara and Malul forests in the same Igabi LGA, which have been identified as the hub of several armed bandit camps and hideouts.



“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the development, and thanked the military for their concerted efforts at ridding the identified areas of armed bandits.



“The governor commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes, and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations towards a comprehensive sweep of all hideouts,” Samuel Aruwan said.