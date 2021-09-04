In Kano, five-year-old boy drowns inside well

A five-year-old boy identified as Yusha’u Usman has drowned in a well at Zangon Dinya in Bagwai local government area of Kano state.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday September 3, in Kano.

Abdullahi explained that the incident happened on Thursday night.

“We received a distress call from Bichi division at about 08:30 pm from one Muhammad Usman and we sent our rescue team to the scene at 08.45 pm,” he said.

Abdullahi said the young boy named Yusha’u Usman was later brought out of the well dead.

He added that the corpse of the drowned boy has been handed over to ward head of Zangon Dinya Bagwai, Malam Yahaya Sule.