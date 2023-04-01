In Kano, Ganduje hits back at governor-elect over loan request advisory

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has slammed governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, over loan request advisory.

Recall that Abba had cautioned lenders against issuing the Kano State Government any more loans without his consent.

Ganduje, while responding on Saturday, said, “It is a practical indication and a practical symbol that their leadership has no sense of direction because that kind of advisory is baseless.

“He is talking as if he is now the Governor of Kano State. He is not yet the governor. We were praying for him to govern well, but what we are telling you is we are taking this temporary success to the tribunal.”

