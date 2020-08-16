In Kano, Police rescue another man locked up inside room

The Kano state Police command has rescued an unidentified 32-year-old man, who was allegedly locked up in a room by his parents for 15 years at Sheka neighborhood.

The victim, who was said to have been chained and caged for an undisclosed reason, was rescued after concerned neighbors alerted the police.

He was said to have lost his physical strength and was emaciated when he was rescued and was immediately rushed to Nasarawa Hospital in Kano.

This comes three days after the police rescued Ahmad Aliyu, 32, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri Quarters of Kumbotso local government area, after seven years of being locked up by his father and stepmother.

