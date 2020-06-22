In Kogi, customary court of appeal president is dead

The President of the Kogi state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu, is dead.
According to a source close to the deceased family, the late Justice died Sunday afternoon after a brief illness.
Details loading…
The President of the Kogi state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu, is dead.
According to a source close to the deceased family, the late Justice died Sunday afternoon after a brief illness.
Details loading…
Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply