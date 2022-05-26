In Kwara, 961 APC delegates affirm AbdulRazaq for second term



No fewer than 961 delegates of Kwara state All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday voted to have governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to run for second term.

There were a total of 965 delegates in attendance but four votes were deemed invalid as they did not properly fill their ballots.

The voting took place in the presence of representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Shehu Ahmad and governorship and House of assembly primaries’ committee chaired by Prof. Emmmanuel Dandaura, and in accordance with the electoral guidance.

Dandaura pronounced AbdulRazaq validly nominated to run for second term, commending his excellent performance which he said could be seen from the declaration of the delegates.

He also commended the credible conduct of the House of assembly primaries which also held across the state Thursday.

The carnivalesque event was witnessed by senators, House of Representatives members, state lawmakers, cabinet members, Federal Character Commission Chairman Hajia Fareedah Dankaka, National Assembly aspirants, and party leaders, among others.

