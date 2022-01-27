In Kwara, AbdulRazak mourns Coach Ishola

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described as sad the death of former state director of sports and a member of the Kwara coaching crew to the 1973 Sports Festival Alhaji Busari Ishola, describing his passing as the end of an era.

Alhaji Ishola, who died on Saturday, was buried on Sunday according to Islamic rites. The governor has meanwhile led a state delegation to commiserate with his family in Ilorin, the state capital.

In a statement, the governor described the late coach as a great talent who then gave back so much to the state. AbdulRazaq recalled that he (the Governor) was one of the footballers, especially the Kwara contingent to the 1973 sports festival in Lagos, who grew under the mentorship of the late coach.

“He was one of his kind in the game of soccer in Kwara state, beginning from 1971 when he came into the limelight as captain of the GTTS Ilorin who won the Bamigboye Cup. Apart from distinguishing himself in sports, including leading the State Football Association for many years, he also served the country in other capacities. His death is indeed the end of a great era. He gave his all for the development of sports in our state,” the statement said.