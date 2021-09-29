In Kwara, AbdulRazaq flags off PEWASH programme with N150m counterpart funds

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Wednesday flagged off Partnership for Expanded Water supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) program in Kwara state.

Governor AbdulRazaq had approved N150 million counter parts fund for the PEWASH.

The governor in his speech noted that the PEWASH programme has been designed to deliver sustainable access to safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene to all rural inhabitants by 2030.

He added that it is also meant to improve public health, nutrition and support poverty reduction efforts and will also contribute to improvements in food production and income of rural dwellers.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, Governor AbdulRazaq stated that the PEWASH programme is currently limited to rural water supply, sanitation and hygiene to serve as a catalyst for more investments in this area by demonstrating successful models in the specific LGAs.

He commended the federal government for its leadership and coordination of the PEWASH programme, especially the support for the government and people of Kwara state.

“The PEWASH programme serves to show the commitment of this administration to the welfare of our people. It is a product of the governor’s investments in basic things that make life worth living for the people. The governor has approved N150m counterpart funds for the PEWASH programme in Kwara state. This amount has been deposited in the account of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), which is the body responsible for the project” he said.

With this funds, the state will deliver 40% of the water projects and 60% of the sanitation projects expected to fill access gap, while the federal government delivers 60% of the water projects and 40% of the sanitation projects through counterpart projects in the state where such projects have been identified and developed.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Abdulwahab Femi Agbaje, in his address noted that Kwara state is one of few states that has joined the federal government in this program.