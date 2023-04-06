Lagos: Igbo monarch sent to prison

A Magistrates Court sitting in Lagos state, Wednesday, remanded the Eze Ndigbo, Fredrick Nwajagu, for allegedly threatening to bring the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the state.

Delivering the judgment, the Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, said the defendant, aged 67, should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility for 30 days.

He adjourned the case until May 3 for mention.

The prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Nwajagu and some others at large committed the offences on March 26, 2023, at No. 2, Akeem Shitu St., Ajao Estate, Lagos state.

He said Nwajagu publicly said that IPOB would shut Lagos State for one month.

According to Nurudeen, the alleged offences contravene Sections 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

