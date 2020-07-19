In Nasarawa, foundation rewards corp members for selfless service



Aliyu Bello Charity Educational Foundation in Nasarawa state Sunday, rewarded four corp members who served at the foundation for their selfless service during their compulsory (National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) year.

The proprietor of the foundation, Hon. Aliyu Bello, made this known in Lafia while delivering his speech at an occasion organised to celebrate the corp members who successfully completed their service year.



He said the wealth of knowledge impacted in the children of the less privileged at the foundation by the corp members has yielded positive results as proved with the recent candidates of SSCE and JAMB of the foundation who came out with not less than five credits including Mathematics and English language.



“From our records all the students that sad for NECO 2018/2019 that were your products all of them passed five credits including Maths and English we said kudos to you. And about 80 percent of them passed their JAMB.”

Bello who is also the state APC secretary further explained that the foundation has retained two out the four corp members who served the foundation and fix them on N45,000 salary pending their permanent and pensionable appointment elsewhere, while the foundation had facilitated and secured employment for two others with the Federal University of Science and Technology Owerri.



“I want to tell you that two corp members that served this foundation had secured employment with the Federal University if Science and Technology Owerri, through the efforts of this foundation and we will continue to ensure that we help wherever that it is possible.”

He added that the two corp members that were retained have been provided with a befitting accommodation to stay in pending when they secure employment elsewhere.

Responding, on behalf of the corp members, Omniyi James, thanked him for the opportunity given to them to help the less privileged children.