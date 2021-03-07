In Nasarawa, gov Sule awards N1.9bn Gudi/Moroa road



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has awarded the construction of Gudi/Moroa rural road project at the cost of N1.9 billion.

Sule disclosed this as special guest of honour during an empowerment programme for vulnerable women, organised by the Majalisan Maccido Foundation, in Nunku, Akwanga local government area on Saturday.

He said government is set to award the Nunku/Ajaga/Rinze road project, estimated at another N1bn, with officials already dispatched to carry out feasibility studies.

The governor expressed his administration’s continued determination to ease transportation in rural communities in the state, stressing that his experience as a kid growing up in Gudi village was a motivating factor towards bringing succour to the people.

The governor, however, commended the organisers of the empowerment programmes, describing the gesture as selfless service to the community.

He equally announced a personal donation of N10m, to assist the Majalisan Maccido execute the electrification project earmarked in five communities in the area.

He also donated 100 units of gas cylinders and 100 bags of 50kg fertilizer to women in Nunku.

