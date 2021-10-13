In Nasarawa, Gov. Sule sends N8.67bn supplementary budget to state Assembly



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has sent a N8.67billion 2021 supplementary budget to the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Speaker of the house Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi read the governor’s request during the house proceedings on Wednesday, in Lafia.

The speaker said the supplementary bill if passed into law was to ensure the completion of ongoing projects in the state.

“A Bill for a Law to issue out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (Supplementary Appropriation Bill) of the sum of N5, 975, 076, 812.86 and a virement (Re- Allocation/ Adjustment ) of 2,690,023,000 only for the services of Nasarawa state government scaled first and second readings.

“I commit the bill to the House committee on finance and appropriation to work on it and report back to the house on October 19, 2021,” he said.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga ( APC- Awe North), the majority leader of the house moved a motion for the bill to scale first and second readings respectively and seconded by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Abel Yakubu Bala ( PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West).

The House unanimously passed the bill into first and second readings after Hon. Muhammed Okpoku (APC Udege/Loko) spoke in favour of the bill.

It would be recalled that on December, 31, 2020 governor Sule signed the state N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law.

He said the signing of the budget tagged ‘Budget of Economic Recuperation’ would enable the state to begin the constitutional 12-month Budget circle, starting from January 1 and ending on December, 31.