In Nasarawa, incumbent, Gov. Sule, clinches APC governorship ticket 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Ahmed Ibeto, declared Sule winner of the primary election held at the Lafia city hall located at the state capital on Thursday.

He said governor Sule polled 698 votes to defeat Dr. Fatima Abdullahi, an ex- wife to APC National chairman Abdullahi Adamu who got three votes.

Fatima described the election as free and fair, and pledged to work with Sule for the success of party.

