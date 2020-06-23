In Nasarawa, LG health workers suspend strike



The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) at the local government level in Nasarawa state Tuesday, suspended its 10 days old strike.

Chairman of the union Mr. Ayuba Ismaila Oko, made this known while briefing the state House of Assembly committees on local government and health in Lafia, the state capital.

The union said it was as a result of intervention by the state House of Assembly and showed more commitment by the government towards improving their welfare.



“We decided to go on strike over our demands which include promotion implementation, new minimum wage and non provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the government over COVID-19.

He said last week the state house of Assembly intervened in the matter, and constituted a five-man committee to find out whether local government health workers have been captured in the promotion implementation, new minimum wage among others demands.

He added that government has also provided them with PPE, and pledged to capture the local government health workers in the promotion, implementation of new minimum wage among other demands.



“Therefore, we have no reason to continue with the strike, hence the need for the suspension of our strike,” he said.

He urged the government to abide by the agreement reached with the union in order to avoid another strike in the interest of peace, and for the overall development of the state.



Responding, Hon. Mohammed Alkali, Chairman of the house committee on local government and health commended the union for suspending the strike.

He said the suspension of the strike would go a long way in improving on the health status of the people of the state especially at this critical time of COVID 19 pandemic.